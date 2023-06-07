GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,003 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 13.28% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of TBX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 4,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

