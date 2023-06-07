GeoWealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.78. 520,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,180. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

