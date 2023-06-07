GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 98,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.