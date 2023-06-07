GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,751 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,862. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

