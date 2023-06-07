GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 27,665 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 20.5% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $193,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. 2,863,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,613. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
- Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
- A Love/Hate Relationship With The Lovesac Company
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries, Again
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.