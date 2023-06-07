GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.43. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,957. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

