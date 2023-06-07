GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,048,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,086,000 after acquiring an additional 866,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 298,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 342,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

