GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

