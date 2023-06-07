Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,835 shares of company stock valued at $66,680. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 83,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

