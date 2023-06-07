Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 148,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

