Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,129. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

