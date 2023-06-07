Glovista Investments LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 86,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 7.9 %

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 158,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,931. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $250.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

