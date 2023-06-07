Glovista Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 829,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

