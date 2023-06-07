Glovista Investments LLC Sells 55,057 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF comprises about 1.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 315,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,415. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $483.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

