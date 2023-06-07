Glovista Investments LLC Takes $6.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. 3,156,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,999. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

