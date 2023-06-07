Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,815. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

