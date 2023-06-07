Golden Minerals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 9th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.