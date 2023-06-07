Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.44

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 852158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.
Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
