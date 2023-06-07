Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Trading Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNGet Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 1,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

