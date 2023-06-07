GXChain (GXC) Price Down 11.4% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and approximately $23.67 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002812 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003004 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

