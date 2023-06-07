Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.44

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

