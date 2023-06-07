Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Down 4.9%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 40,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 66,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
