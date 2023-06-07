Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Down 4.9%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 40,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 66,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.