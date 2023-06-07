Head-To-Head Analysis: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) vs. Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,207.36% -44.87% -34.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Cardax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cardax has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardax and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Cardax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardax and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 0.00 -$5.06 million N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 10.69 -$88.10 million ($2.17) -0.75

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Cardax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301, and dietary supplement, ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

