Head-To-Head Contrast: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) versus Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Daseke has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.58%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group -1.30% -2.09% -0.71% Daseke 2.15% 34.16% 3.15%

Risk & Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion 1.97 -$25.00 million ($0.62) -12.64 Daseke $1.77 billion 0.17 $50.20 million $0.45 15.18

Daseke has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daseke beats Global Business Travel Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

