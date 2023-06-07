Head to Head Review: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Elcom International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Elcom International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elcom International and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 2.36 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -2.53

Elcom International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackboxstocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elcom International and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Elcom International.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Elcom International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

(Get Rating)

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Elcom International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elcom International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.