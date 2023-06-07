Head-To-Head Survey: Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) vs. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jayud Global Logistics and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 13 3 0 1.83

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $95.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $24.70 billion 0.43 $940.52 million $6.21 14.72

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.50% 50.56% 12.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Jayud Global Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

