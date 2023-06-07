Hedera (HBAR) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $22.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00053302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,933 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,933.007515 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04953476 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $25,834,432.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.