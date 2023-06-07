Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. 143,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.