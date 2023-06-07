HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.14 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, HI has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $329,862.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00550221 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $182,424.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

