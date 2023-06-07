HI Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $153,725.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.96 or 1.00061646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00553707 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $117,747.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

