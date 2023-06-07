Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 894,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,173 shares.The stock last traded at $8.63 and had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 280.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,447,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,063,000 after purchasing an additional 521,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 232,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

