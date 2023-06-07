Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,194.57 Average PT from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,194.57 ($14.85).

Several equities analysts have commented on HSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.81) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.92) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.54) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.62) to GBX 1,285 ($15.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.17) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,201 ($14.93). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hiscox

In related news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.55), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($559,864.87). In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.55), for a total value of £450,355.30 ($559,864.87). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,186.20). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

