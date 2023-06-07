Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.35. 721,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,303. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

