Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.08

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 255291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 270.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

