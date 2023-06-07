Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $209.88 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

