Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 229,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

