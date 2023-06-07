Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,824 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Huntsman worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

