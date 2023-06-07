ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

ICF International Stock Up 1.1 %

ICFI stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. ICF International has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

