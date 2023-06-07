ICON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.40 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.71 million and $5.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,069,921 coins and its circulating supply is 959,070,521 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

