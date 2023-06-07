iExec RLC Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.32 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00005059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.40124504 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,529,269.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/."

