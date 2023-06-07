Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,443,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 328,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

