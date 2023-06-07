iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 30th

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMBIL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.