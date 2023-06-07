Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

NYSE:IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

About Industrias Bachoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

