Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance
NYSE:IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73.
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
