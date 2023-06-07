Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Sells $10,736.40 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,736.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 1.6 %
ISSC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
