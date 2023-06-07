Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Sells $10,736.40 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,736.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 1.6 %

ISSC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

