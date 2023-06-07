Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Purchases 23,223 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 766,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,391,874. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 13,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 160.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

