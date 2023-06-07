Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 33,318 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 132,935 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $2,755,742.55.

On Monday, March 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37.

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 253,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.89 million, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Bristow Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

