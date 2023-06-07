Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 357,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 282.60 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

