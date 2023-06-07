Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Sells 17,856,400 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.9 %

DT stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,198. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

