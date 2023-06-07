Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 2,981,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,828. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,198,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,115,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after buying an additional 543,301 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

