Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,099 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $111,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,462 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.75. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $229.50.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

